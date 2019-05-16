|
Deborah J. (Delmore) Underwood
In Lowell, May 10, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Deborah J. (Delmore) Underwood of Lowell, formerly of Lexington. Wife of H. Eric Underwood. Friends will be received on Friday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Deborah's funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Edson Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy CPC. Please visit Deborah's memorial page at morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 16, 2019