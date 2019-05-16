Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA
Interment
Following Services
Edson Cemetery
Deborah J. (Delmore) Underwood

Deborah J. (Delmore) Underwood Obituary
Deborah J. (Delmore) Underwood

In Lowell, May 10, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Deborah J. (Delmore) Underwood of Lowell, formerly of Lexington. Wife of H. Eric Underwood. Friends will be received on Friday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Deborah's funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Edson Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy CPC. Please visit Deborah's memorial page at morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 16, 2019
