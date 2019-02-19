Deborah June (O'Hara) Pepin

of Ayer



Deborah June (O'Hara) Pepin, 85, of Ayer, died Thursday evening February 14, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.



She was born in New York City, on April 2, 1933, a daughter of the late George and Catherine (O'Neill) O'Hara and moved to Pepperell at the age of 11. She attended Pepperell Schools and graduated from Pepperell High School in 1951.



June was the first woman police officer in the area, joining the Groton Police Department in 1967 and served there until her retirement in 1985.



She was a member of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers and the International Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association. June was a trained composite artist and licensed hypnotist.



After retiring June and her husband moved to Florida where as a true New Yorker she enjoyed watching her beloved New York Yankees at spring training. After the death of her husband in 2004, June returned to New England to be closer to her family.



Her husband of over 50 years Paul A. Pepin died in 2004. She leaves a daughter, Sherry Flynn and her husband Michael of Wilton, NH; a son, Michael and his wife Carole Pepin of Shirley and her two grandchildren, Catherine Flynn and Sean Pepin.



In addition to her husband she is predeceased by a granddaughter, Erin Flynn who died in 2014.



PEPIN - A funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10AM, in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pepperell. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Television, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471.



The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary