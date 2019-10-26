|
Chelmsford
Deborah M. (Chase) Camacho, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at House in Lincoln after a battle with ALS. Deb was 63 years old. She was the beloved wife of Robert G. Camacho to whom she has been married for 37 years. She was born in Lowell on August 2, 1956 and was a daughter of Adrene and Mona (Crispo) Chase of Tewksbury, MA. Deborah was raised in Wilmington and has lived in Chelmsford for the past 38 years. She worked as a paraprofessional at Byam School in Chelmsford, caring for and teaching children with Autism for 15 years. Most recently, she was an activities assistant at Palm Manor in Chelmsford. In 2014, Deb proudly earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Rivier University. Her life centered around children, and she was a devoted mother to her three sons and dedicated daycare provider in her home. At St. Mary Parish, Chelmsford, she was a dedicated parishioner and volunteer. She was well known for her smile, compassion, and kindness. She used her free time to enjoy the outdoors, going camping, hiking, skiing, sailing, and more. Most of all, Deb treasured the time she spent with her husband and children, especially on their international vacations later in life. In addition to her loving husband, Deb will be deeply missed by her three sons; Michael Camacho and his wife Ashley of Weare, NH, Steven Camacho of Weare, NH and Kenneth Camacho of Lansing, MI. She also leaves her siblings; Pamela Arruda and her husband Luis of Davenport, FL, Brenda Croft of Allenstown, NH, Michael Chase and his wife Mary of Raymond, NH, Peter Chase and his wife Michele of Tewksbury, MA and Timothy Chase and his wife Linda of Dracut, MA, her step-granddaughter Danielle, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours
Will be held on Sunday from 1pm to 5 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 o'clock on Monday at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Road, CHELMSFORD. KINDLY GATHER AT THE CHURCH. Interment in Heart Pond Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 26, 2019