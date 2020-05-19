of Lowell; 65
Deborah M. (Burke) Margi, 65 of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital with family by her side. She was born on April 16, 1955 in Lowell and was a daughter of the late Thomas P. Burke and the late Arlene Burke. She was born and raised in Lowell; attended Notre Dame Academy before graduating from Massachusetts State with a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts and Education.
For over 20 years, she was a teacher in Lowell Public Schools. She enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, and making jewelry. For many years, she was a very talented teacher and taught art class to Elementary School children. She will be remembered for her artistic side, big heart, humor and home cooking.
Deborah is survived by her three children, her two boys, Joel Margi and his wife, Maggie Brousseau of Lowell, Jonathan Margi and his wife, Kelly of Londonderry, NH, and her "little girl" Sarah Margi and her fiancé, David Pulsifer of Lowell. She is also survived by her siblings, John Burke and his wife, Laura Lee Silva, and Darlene Hanlon and her husband, Kevin of Hampton Beach, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER PRIVATE BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. MARY CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HER NAME MAY BE MADE TO: The Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give - click 'make a tribute gift'. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER PRIVATE BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. MARY CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HER NAME MAY BE MADE TO: The Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give - click 'make a tribute gift'. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.