My daughter is her daughter in law. She met Debbie while attending the LeBlanc School on Wentworth Ave., where both she & Maggie lived. I still have her report cards with remarks (years before Maggie would ever meet Joel). She was a very talented art teacher, well loved and respected by all her students. She fought Parkinsons to the best of her ability, I pray a cure can be developed, it is such an insidious disease. May she rest in peace & comfort knowing she was truly loved. We will miss her.

Linda Brousseau

Mother