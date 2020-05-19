Deborah M. (Burke) Margi
1955 - 2020
of Lowell; 65

LOWELL

Deborah M. (Burke) Margi, 65 of Lowell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital with family by her side. She was born on April 16, 1955 in Lowell and was a daughter of the late Thomas P. Burke and the late Arlene Burke. She was born and raised in Lowell; attended Notre Dame Academy before graduating from Massachusetts State with a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts and Education.

For over 20 years, she was a teacher in Lowell Public Schools. She enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, and making jewelry. For many years, she was a very talented teacher and taught art class to Elementary School children. She will be remembered for her artistic side, big heart, humor and home cooking.

Deborah is survived by her three children, her two boys, Joel Margi and his wife, Maggie Brousseau of Lowell, Jonathan Margi and his wife, Kelly of Londonderry, NH, and her "little girl" Sarah Margi and her fiancé, David Pulsifer of Lowell. She is also survived by her siblings, John Burke and his wife, Laura Lee Silva, and Darlene Hanlon and her husband, Kevin of Hampton Beach, NH; and several nieces and nephews.

Margi

DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HER PRIVATE BURIAL TOOK PLACE AT ST. MARY CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN HER NAME MAY BE MADE TO: The Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give - click 'make a tribute gift'. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL, 978-452-6361. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Deborah M. (Burke) Margi

Published in Lowell Sun on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of the good times I shared with my good friend Debbie. Concerts, shows, out to eat, and often shopping . I will always cherish our friendship. May you Rest In Peace Debbie.❤
Gail Toffling
Friend
May 18, 2020
My daughter is her daughter in law. She met Debbie while attending the LeBlanc School on Wentworth Ave., where both she & Maggie lived. I still have her report cards with remarks (years before Maggie would ever meet Joel). She was a very talented art teacher, well loved and respected by all her students. She fought Parkinsons to the best of her ability, I pray a cure can be developed, it is such an insidious disease. May she rest in peace & comfort knowing she was truly loved. We will miss her.
Linda Brousseau
Mother
May 18, 2020
Great mom. Great woman.
Joel Sr.
