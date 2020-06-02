of Chelmsford
Deborah Strout Janes, 71, of Chelmsford, MA died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Holden, MA in 1948, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Elizabeth (Marshall) Janes.
She graduated from Wachusett Regional High School with the class of 1966.
She was a Worcester State Graduate with a Bachelor's Degree.
She held a variety of jobs over the years, including teaching and office jobs at various companies, but was she especially fond of her time as a letter carrier for USPS of Rutland MA, and of her years working and volunteering at the New England Quilt Museum of Lowell. She loved meeting with her friends there. Deborah was an active member of the Chelmsford Quilters' Guild and enjoyed helping with shows.
Her love of quilting began over 40 years ago. Giving people quilts, quilted clothing, and wall hangings brought her joy. Her mind was always active, thinking of the next project and thirty more. When masks were needed for the Covid-19 pandemic, she began making them to give away. Her friends and family will miss, her creativity, willingness to share her knowledge, compassion, sharp wit, and sense of fun.
She is survived by her son Anthony "Tony" Janes of Hillsborough, NH and his partner Davina Ngan; a daughter Cristina "CJ" Todtenkopf and her husband Mark of Franklin, MA; one grandchild, Ava Janes; five sisters and a brother, Lorinda Fearebay and her husband Dennis of Berlin, MA, Barbara Gutierrez and her husband Arturo of Evergreen, CO, Marshall Janes of Townsend, MA, Marjorie Janes of Woodstock Valley, CT, Natalie Ridge and her husband Stephen of Evans, NY, and Caroline "Cricket" Lomicka and her husband Jeffrey of Chelmsford. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews and friends.
She was the sister of the late Gregory Janes, and Joanne Strauch.
A celebration of life will be held later when it is safe to do so.
Memorials may be made in her name to the New England Quilt Museum.
ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.