loving mother, grandmother and sister
LOWELL
Debra A. (Coates) Wasik, age 63, a resident of Lowell, passed away on June 12, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. She was the widow of William F. Wasik.
Born in Lowell on March 9, 1956 she was the daughter of the late Merton H. and Rita F. (Cardoza) Coates.
Debra worked as a nurse's aide at Willow Manor and D'Youville Senior Care.
She enjoyed arts and crafts and always loved being with her family.
She is survived by a son, Eric Coates of Lowell; two grandchildren, Eric Coates Jr. and Tyler Coates; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jim and Tara Coates of Hudson, NH and Merton and Brenda Coates of Hudson, NH.
WASIK
Funeral services were held privately.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 19, 2019