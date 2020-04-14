|
of Lowell, formerly of Groton, MA
LOWELL
Debra "Debbie" Ann (Robertson) Gillette, 66, of Lowell formerly of Groton, MA, passed away on April 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Debbie was born in Groton on December 23, 1953, the daughter of the late Norman and Gloria Robertson. Debbie graduated in 1971 from Groton High School and spent her life in Groton and surrounding towns. She was employed with Intel (Altera) for most of her career as an office manager and executive assistant.
Debbie is survived by daughter, Karin (Collins) Madden and her husband, Tom; son, Alvin Collins III and his wife, Jennifer, as well as dear friend and companion Bob Reed. Her late husband Robert Gillette predeceased her in October 2007.
She is survived by two brothers, Norman "Bud" Robertson and his fiancé, Judy Buckley. Dale Robertson and his companion, Lisa Ellis; sister, Jean and her husband George Bailey and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Debbie is the grandmother of four: Braden and Camren Madden; Maci and Maxwell Collins.
Debbie will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother (Grammie). She enjoyed spending time with her dog Lilly and loved her annual Aruba trips. She will be greatly missed by all who came to know and love her.
GILLETTE
Debra Ann (Robertson) of Lowell, formerly of Groton. April 6, 2020. Services for Debbie will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that friends honor her memory with donations in her name to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center via www.lowellgeneral.org/about-us/ways-to-give/donate-online1. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook and service information updates.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2020