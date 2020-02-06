|
|
PELHAM
Debra (Carragher) Dailey, age 62, passed away on February 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Joseph A. Dailey, Sr.
Born in Lowell, MA on August 10, 1957, she was a daughter of James and Maureen (Shore) Carragher. Debra was a graduate of Dracut High School, and went on to receive her Associates Degree in Radiological Science from Essex Community College. She then went on to receive her Graduate and Masters Degrees in Business from Franklin Pierce College in Rindge, NH.
Debra retired as the Director of Radiology from Lawrence General Hospital in 2019, following 42 years of service. She was also a member of many professional societies, including the Massachusetts Society of Radiologic Technologists, and was regional delegate to the American Society of Radiologic Technologists House of Delegates. Throughout her career, Debra received many awards for her dedication to her community, including NECC Distinguished Alumni Award, YWCA Tribute to Women award, and the Florence Wakefield Memorial Lecturer. Debra was immensely proud of what she accomplished in her professional life, but nothing matched the pride and love she felt for her family. Debra loved spending time with her daughter, and her entire blended family. She was affectionately known as the "fence lady" in her neighborhood for her grand decorations she would work tirelessly on.
Along with her dear husband and parents, Debra is survived by her loving, devoted daughter, Katie Ralls and her fiancé Juan Bracetty of Pelham, NH; her four step children, Joseph Dailey, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Hudson, NH, Erin Head and her husband Paul of Tewksbury, Timothy Dailey and his wife Christina of Nashua, NH, and Michael Dailey and his partner Katerina Restrepo of Dracut; her grandchildren, Adrianna, Ryan, and Jalen Bracetty, Doree Ralls, Colin and Daphne Head, Joseph, Vivian, and Carter Dailey, Ethan and Conor Dailey, and Owen Bell; her siblings, Sandra Burns of Dracut, Patricia Berthiaume and her husband Michael of Pelham, Linda Fay and her fiancé Stephen Torrice of Andover, and James Carragher and his wife Dee of FL; her siblings in law, James Dailey and his husband Roland Mauriello of Wakefield, Thomas Dailey and his fiancée Shari Garside of Pepperell, Edward Dailey of Merrimack, NH, Arthur Dailey and his wife Bess of Weare, NH, and Donna Dailey of Merrimack, NH; her former husband Kevin E. Ralls and his family, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Debra wished to extend a special thank you to her Lawrence General Hospital family. Their support over the past year of her illness, and constant encouragement and love meant the world to her.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to her care team at Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center and the Oncology Unit for their compassion and care. Everyone made her feel special at every visit, especially doctors Anamur, Ardman, and Schorge, and nurses, Theresa, Kim, Heidi, Lauren, and Jenna.
Dailey
Friends and family may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, February 7th from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Her Funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8th at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Church, 12 6th St., Lowell. Burial will follow in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debra's honor to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 6, 2020