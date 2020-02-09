Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
Debra Jean (LoCicero) Johnson

Debra Jean (LoCicero) Johnson Obituary
of Brookline, NH

Brookline, NH

Debra Jean (LoCicero) Johnson, 59 a longtime resident of Brookline, NH passed away at her home on February 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of David A. Johnson with whom she would have celebrated 39 years of marriage with on June 20th.

She was born in Lowell, MA, daughter of the late Vincent and Marion LoCicero. She was educated in the New Hampshire School system and graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, NH. For many years she was employed as a head chef at Parker's Maple Barn in Mason, NH and had a passion for cooking.

She loved all types of animal's, was a member of the Kennel Club of America and enjoyed showing dogs, going on cruises, camping, and travelling with family.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Nathan Johnson and his wife Rachel of Dayton, OH, and Andrew Johnson and his wife Amy of Ashaway, RI, a sister, Susan Young and her husband John of Arcadia, FL, two brothers, David LoCicero and his wife Carol of Hudson, NH, and James LoCicero of Brookline, NH, mother-in-law, Bettie (Sanford) Johnson of Lebanon, ME, sister-in-law, Sharon LoCicero of Bowdoinham, ME, three grandchildren, Ophelia Johnson, Lucy Johnson, and Imelda Johnson as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother Joseph LoCicero and a sister Laurie Pointon.

Johnson

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Tuesday, February 11th from 12 to 3PM at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford. Her funeral service will follow the calling hours at 3PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family. Memorials may be made in her name to the Noris –Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
