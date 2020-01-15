|
|
of Tyngsboro, MA
Debra "Debi" Louise (Berube) Xayachack, 59, of Tyngsboro, MA died Thursday, January 09, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital
She was the wife of Phonexay Xayachack with whom she celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Richard Berube and the late Evelyn (Price) Berube. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1978 and attended Olivette Nazarene College in Kankakee, IL.
She was working for North Reading Transportation as a school bus driver for Greater Lowell Vocational Technical High School in Tyngsboro, a job she enjoyed for the past 33 years.
Debi was an amazing cook and enjoyed the Fall, reading, sewing, and gardening and bonfires in the back yard with her husband. She opened her home to many, but above all else loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her beloved children, Tammy and her husband Michael Higgins of St. Louis, MO., Randall Xayachack of Granby, CT., James Xayachack of Lowell, Kavalin and her husband Michael Walter of Whitestone, NY., and her step father, Marcelino Alicea of Okeechobee, FL, 12 grandchildren: Molly, Lucas, Alicea, Melissa, Jeremy, Bailey, Lily-Grace, Hazel, Samson, Darius, Oat and Aon, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Xayachack
Debra "Debi" Louise (Berube) of Tyngsboro, died Thursday, Jan. 9. Visiting hours Friday from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. Funeral service Saturday at 9 A.M. at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Committal prayers and cremation will follow at Merrimack Cremation Services, 10 Henry Clay Dr., Merrimack, NH. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020