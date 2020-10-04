1/1
Denice P. McBride
1941 - 2020
Chelmsford

Denice P. (Sloper) McBride, 78, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Waltham on December 31, 1941 and was the daughter of the late William A Sloper, Jr and Cora (Weeks) Hardy. Denice spent her early childhood in W. Concord then moved to Billerica and attended Billerica schools. She continued her education and graduated from Regis College, Weston MA with her Bachelors in Nursing. Denice worked at the Bedford Veterans Hospital as a staff nurse and later became one of the first six RN case managers. She worked in that capacity with veterans in the hospital and out in the community until she retired in 2001. Denice enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and travel. Her family was the center of her life, she was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her children, John Hardy Jr and his wife Michelle of Merrimack, NH, Stephen McBride of Nashua, NH, Coralee (Hardy) Martin and her partner Scott Derleth of Chelmsford and Deborah (Hardy) Bourassa of Chelmsford, her sons in law; Carl Tomasi of Chelmsford and James Egan of Salem, NH, nine grandchildren; Jamie, Jennifer, Daniel, Douglas, Molly, Robert, Tanya, James and Jared, seventeen great grandchildren, and her siblings; Walter and Kathy Sloper, Roberta and Clifford Muise, Gary and Karen Sloper, Clint Sloper and partner Denise Desrosiers and Elizabeth and Richard Wilkie. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Denice is predeceased by her daughter Donna Tomasi and her brothers; Stephen Sloper and William Sloper III. Denice also leaves her dear friends Janet Jozik and Brenda Bisson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
