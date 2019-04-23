|
|
Well known retired surgeon; LOWELL Denis W. King, MD, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away peacefully April 19, 2019, at the age of 85, surrounded by family after a long illness.
Born November 18, 1933, in Lowell, MA, a son of the late Dr. Leo F. and the late Alberta (Wholley) King, he was educated in the Lowell school system, graduated from Bowdoin College and Boston University Medical School.
After graduation, Dr. King joined his father, Leo F. King, MD, in private practice at St. Joseph's Hospital. Denis was the family physician and surgeon to generations of families. He was associated with St. John's Hospital and later the Saints Memorial Hospital. His private practice was interrupted by service in the Army during the Vietnam War, earning an honorable discharge as Lieutenant Colonel. A gifted surgeon, he will always be fondly remembered in the medical community for his quick wit, compassion, empathy and a legacy of mentorship of medical students and young physicians.
A member of Vesper Country Club, he had a love–hate relationship with the game of golf; he was passionate about the Boston Red Sox, but his true devotion was to his family. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Ann Marie (Kelly) King; his children: Ellen King McLaughlin (Robert) of Vienna, VA; Kathleen King Anderson (Mark) of Westborough, MA; Amy King DeMilt (William) of Bernardsville, NJ; and Michael W. King (Pam) of Portland, ME; sister-in-law Phyllis (Crotty) King; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Leo F. King and Peter J. King. KING Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., in Lowell, from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, NY, NY 10001; 866-232-8484; alzfdn.org). Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Denis W. King, MD
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2019