|
|
Denis W. King, MD of Lowell
In Westford, April 19, 2019, Denis W. King, MD of Lowell, beloved husband of Ann Marie (Kelly) King. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., in Lowell, from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, NY, NY 10001; 866-232-8484; alzfdn.org). Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2019