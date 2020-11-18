Salem, NH
Denise A. Kilmartin, 61, of Salem, NH passed away at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 11th after a valiant battle against cancer.
She grew up in Chelmsford, MA and graduated from Chelmsford High School. Denise received her Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science and her Master's Degree in Work Environment from UMass Lowell.
Denise had a successful career as a Senior Environmental, Health & Safety Specialist at Lonza Biologics in Portsmouth, NH with similar prior positions at Waste Management and Sanmina Corporation. She was also a member of the Board of Certified Safety Professionals and the American Society of Safety Engineers.
She loved gardening and was very fond of her irises and lupines. She was an avid traveler and, with her husband, took many ocean cruise vacations to Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean. Denise also enjoyed genealogy, tracing her family's roots during trips to Nova Scotia and Ireland. She also loved spending time with her family, especially at the annual Kirk family reunion.
Denise will be sadly missed by her many friends and relatives and by her beloved husband, Michael Robinson of Salem, NH; her mother, Eleanor Kilmartin of Chelmsford, MA; her siblings, Frederick Kilmartin and wife Jennifer of Tynsgboro, MA and Therese Hogan and husband Edward of Chelmsford, MA; her brother-in-law Gary Robinson and wife Christine; her eight nieces and nephews, Quinn, Ella, Anarose, Emily, Eamon, Imogene, Garth and Rose.
She was predeceased by her father, Frederick Kilmartin.
Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 20th from 4:00 - 7:00PM at the Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The Funeral Service will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Denise's name may be made to: American Lung Association
, 1200 Hosford St. Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316
To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com View the online memorial for Denise A. Kilmartin