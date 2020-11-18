1/1
Denise A. Kilmartin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salem, NH

Denise A. Kilmartin, 61, of Salem, NH passed away at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 11th after a valiant battle against cancer.

She grew up in Chelmsford, MA and graduated from Chelmsford High School. Denise received her Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science and her Master's Degree in Work Environment from UMass Lowell.

Denise had a successful career as a Senior Environmental, Health & Safety Specialist at Lonza Biologics in Portsmouth, NH with similar prior positions at Waste Management and Sanmina Corporation. She was also a member of the Board of Certified Safety Professionals and the American Society of Safety Engineers.

She loved gardening and was very fond of her irises and lupines. She was an avid traveler and, with her husband, took many ocean cruise vacations to Europe, Central America, and the Caribbean. Denise also enjoyed genealogy, tracing her family's roots during trips to Nova Scotia and Ireland. She also loved spending time with her family, especially at the annual Kirk family reunion.

Denise will be sadly missed by her many friends and relatives and by her beloved husband, Michael Robinson of Salem, NH; her mother, Eleanor Kilmartin of Chelmsford, MA; her siblings, Frederick Kilmartin and wife Jennifer of Tynsgboro, MA and Therese Hogan and husband Edward of Chelmsford, MA; her brother-in-law Gary Robinson and wife Christine; her eight nieces and nephews, Quinn, Ella, Anarose, Emily, Eamon, Imogene, Garth and Rose.

She was predeceased by her father, Frederick Kilmartin.

Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 20th from 4:00 - 7:00PM at the Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The Funeral Service will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Denise's name may be made to: American Lung Association, 1200 Hosford St. Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316

To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com



View the online memorial for Denise A. Kilmartin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
24 entries
November 17, 2020
it has been a pleasure knowing Denise and seeing her smile every time I said hello. She always brightened my day! Though I will no longer be able to see it in person I know that the light in the sky is now shines brighter because of her. You will be missed!
Christina Gregg
Coworker
November 17, 2020
So sad to learn of Denise's passing! She was a good friend and colleague who always smiled her way through the day (sometimes with a hint of sarcasm which I loved). Denise made a positive impact on so many of us. My condolences to her family and many friends who will miss her.
Sue Veal
Friend
November 17, 2020
Dear Mike and Family,
From my heart to yours, my sincerest condolences for your loss. I feel fortunate to be one of the lucky ones able to experience Denise's wonderful energy and the many laughs she evoked. She will be dearly missed. - Sincerely,
Becki
Becki Wright
Coworker
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Denise's family and friends. She was a wonderful woman, whose passion for her profession and life was contagious. I am grateful to have worked with Denise, she will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace DAK.
Jodi Cook
November 17, 2020
I am so very lucky I had the opportunity to meet Denise. Always with a smile and always looking out for others. She has made a positive lasting impression on me. I am so very sorry for your loss, she will be missed greatly.
Tracy George
Coworker
November 17, 2020
My first project at Lonza I worked directly with Denise. She was so nice and great to work with. I will always remember her walking the halls with a smile on her face. I am so sorry for your loss.
Suzanne Sullivan
Coworker
November 17, 2020
Dear Mike and Family, I met Denise when I first got hired at Lonza, that was sixteen years ago. I'm glad to have had the privilege of working with her, learning from her and sharing some laughs. She was warm, friendly and willing to help no matter what. She will be greatly missed.
Liliana Schmidt
Coworker
November 16, 2020
Dear Mike and Family,
Though I only worked directly with Denise for a couple of years, I first met her more than 20 years ago when I was a college student attending a safety conference. We were introduced at lunch and started to chat. Year after year, we would run into each other again. She always had that fantastic smile and our conversation would pick right back up from the last time as if we had been lifelong friends. As I sit here today, I am glancing up at the picture of Women on the Rise that she had over her desk and I can hear her laughter. We would always have a good chuckle as we would try to troubleshoot some issue. We would figure it out and then laugh when she would look at the notes she had written to say, "I have no idea what this scribble means." I still have several of those notes that she left me. I am hopeful that little stories like that of how she made our lives better will help ease your pain. We will all greatly miss our friend DAK.
Eric Clouthier
Coworker
November 15, 2020
Dear Mike,
We're very sorry to hear about the passing of Denise. Our thoughts are with you and family during these sad times.
Pam and Steve Shepard
Stephen Shepard
Friend
November 15, 2020
Many people come into your life, some you remember and some you forget. Very few make a lasting impression that Denise did. You realized how just how fortunate you were to work with her, get to know her, and appreciate what she brought into your life. My condolences to the family and to all who knew her.
Stephen Garcelon
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Dear Mike and family, I had the wonderful luck to meet my friend Denise over 20 years ago through our work. We became fast friends and shared letters, calls, then email, and finally texts from opposite coasts of the USA. She had a sharp wit and a beautiful heart. I will miss our chats but take comfort that she is without pain in a better place. I wish the family peace during this tough time.
Aasha Sachdev
Friend
November 14, 2020
We will miss you Denise. But knowing you are now at peace and we will see each other at the end of the rainbow, brings a smile to our faces. Love you.....Susi and Patrick
Patrick/Susi Melican
Friend
November 13, 2020
Denise was a great person and I am better for having known her for the last 23 years. She will truly be missed by many and made a lasting impression on those she worked with and, I am sure, on those outside of her work. May her family and friends find peace. I am so sorry for your loss.
Bill Piombino
Coworker
November 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the loss of a truly wonderful human being. Know that you are loved by so many. Rest In Peace my friend DAK. Love CAB.
Chris Bassett
November 12, 2020
Mike, Eleanor, Rick, and Therese -

We are so unbelievably sorry for your loss. Our love, thoughts, prayers, are with you every day. Denise was such a special person; her light will shine eternal. We Love You. Love always, Steph, Dean, Mal, and Liv
Steph Kamin, Dean Slocum, Mal and Liv Charron
Family
November 12, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to Denises mother, her siblings and to Mike.
Denise was an amazing friend and colleague. DAKs zest for life was infectious and I'm a better person in knowing her.
May all the great memories be of comfort to you in the days and weeks ahead. My prayers continue for your healing.
The video is such a beautiful tribute.
Dawn DeKemper
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Upon my move to New England and starting my job at Lonza, Denise was one of the first people I interacted with. From that day forward, she and I would move on to work together on all things Safety. To say that her personality was infections would be a sever understatement. To say that her smile could light up a room would not do it justice. To simply say that her friendship and partnership at work were cherished and will always be cherished would not be enough. We were all BLESSED to know, work with, and spend time with Denise. From laughter at work to her teasing me about how I had to make it a point to stop at Chic-Fil-A each day at the Safety Conference we attended each year, I will forever be grateful for the times spent with this one of a kind individual. She will be sorely missed around Lonza but I find solace in the fact that she instilled a passion and safety mindset into each and every person she worked with. With that, her spirit will live on in everything we do at Lonza.
Cory Pinkerman
Coworker
November 12, 2020
another angel taken to early. r.i.p. denise.
john cahoon
Friend
November 12, 2020
It was a pleasure to know Denise in my life. Mike, hang in there. Denise is on a beautiful journey that we all wish for. God bless.
Patrick Melican
Friend
November 12, 2020
Mike & Family. I am truly so very sad that this amazing women has passed onto the other side. Her Smile would light up a room... She was such a special person to me and will be in my heart for eternity. I will think of you all during your journey to healing.

Terri
Terri Hensel
Friend
November 12, 2020
Denise was a friendly face that I have grown used to seeing at work. One of my first friends and always sat by me during meetings and made me smile. I will miss her greatly. My love and prayers to her family.
Denise Sampson
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Sending prayers for you and your family, you will be sorely missed!
Frank Hayes
November 12, 2020
Mike,
Brian and I are so sadden for your loss and will forever hold space in our hearts for Denise. Our hearts are heavy. Denise was a Fierce Warrior of true strength and courage. Her fight is over and she will never be forgotten. May Denise be now forever at peace.
In friendship and sympathy- Jeanne Marie and Brian
Jeanne Macdonald
Friend
November 11, 2020
Dear Therese, Ed, and family -
We are so saddened by the passing of your sister, Denise. You and Denise and your family have been in our thoughts and prayers for weeks. We pray her passing was peaceful and we are grateful that you - Therese, Rick and Mike - were with her in her final hours. We are sure she knew how much she is loved. Sending you our love and support with prayers for strength as you face your tomorrows without Denise. Celebrate her and keep her memory alive in your hearts always.
With our deepest sorrow and much love,
Ginny & Peter Chapman
Virginia & Peter Chapman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved