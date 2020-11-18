Upon my move to New England and starting my job at Lonza, Denise was one of the first people I interacted with. From that day forward, she and I would move on to work together on all things Safety. To say that her personality was infections would be a sever understatement. To say that her smile could light up a room would not do it justice. To simply say that her friendship and partnership at work were cherished and will always be cherished would not be enough. We were all BLESSED to know, work with, and spend time with Denise. From laughter at work to her teasing me about how I had to make it a point to stop at Chic-Fil-A each day at the Safety Conference we attended each year, I will forever be grateful for the times spent with this one of a kind individual. She will be sorely missed around Lonza but I find solace in the fact that she instilled a passion and safety mindset into each and every person she worked with. With that, her spirit will live on in everything we do at Lonza.

Cory Pinkerman

Coworker