LOWELL– Denise Ann Marie Beaulieu-Morrison, 67, a resident of Lowell, passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer on Thursday July 23, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Philip Morrison.
She was born in Lowell on July 21, 1953 and was a daughter of the late George Beaulieu and the late Rita (Berube) (Beaulieu) Pellerin.
Prior to her illness, Denise worked in health and human services for over 30 years at the Plus Company as the Director of Clinical Services. She dedicated her life to her work, and most importantly her daughters and family. In her free time, Denise enjoyed a good book.
Denise is survived by her daughters, Emily Fulciniti and her husband Paolo of Nashua and Aimee Morrison of Lowell, a step daughter, Trisha Morrison and her son David Davis of Pembroke, NH, her sisters, Charleen McCarthy and her husband Paul and Paula Ralls and her husband Gerald all of Dracut. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 pm at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required.
Her Funeral Mass and interment will be held privately. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr.
