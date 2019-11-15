|
Denise Jean Baker, 71, of North Chelmsford, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Donald R. Baker, whom she married on Valentine's Day in 1987.
A daughter of the late Joseph Gys and the late Jean (Shaw) Gys, she was born February 24, 1948, in Lowell, and raised and educated in the City, attending the local schools, and graduating from Lowell High School.
After her High School graduation, she began working for Hanscom Air Base starting as a secretary and retiring after thirty two years as a project manager. She made her home in North Chelmsford for over 30 years, and enjoyed concerts, music, entertaining at her pool, but most of all enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.
Denise was a very fun loving person and lived life to the fullest. She will always be remembered for her Fourth of July parties, and for always being fashionably late.
Besides her husband, Donald, she is survived by her daughters, Deidre Baker of Phoenix, AZ, and Jenna Baker of Chelmsford; her step daughter, Kia Gary of Dallas, TX; her brothers, Joseph Gys and his wife, Maureen,of Lowell, Michael Gys and his wife, Sue,of Lowell, and Kenneth Gys and his wife, Deme, of Dracut; and several nieces and nephews and close friends.
ON MONDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER CALLING HOURS 1 UNTIL 4 P.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT 4 P.M. FOLLOWING THE VISITATION. BURIAL WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE. DONATIONS IN HER NAME CAN BE MADE TO ZACK'S TEAM AT https://www.zacksteam.org. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 15, 2019