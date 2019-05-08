|
|
Beloved daughter and sister WESTFORD Denise Jeanne Connell, age 55, of Westford, MA, passed away peacefully, due to complications from multiple sclerosis, in the early hours of Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, with her devoted twin sister by her side.
Born in Lowell on October 30, 1963 and raised in Westford, Denise was the beloved third daughter and sixth child of ten children born to Rita G. (Vigneault) Connell and the late William D. Connell. She graduated from Franco American School in 1977, Academy of Notre Dame in 1981, Merrimack College in 1985, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and English, and Bancroft School of Massage Therapy in 1988, where she earned a Diploma in Massage Therapy.
Denise had an unmatched work ethic, standing out as one of the hardest workers at every job she ever worked. Throughout her school years, from the ages of ten to fifteen years, Denise worked alongside her siblings at their father's service station located on Route 40 and also her parents' Spalding Hill Farm. From the ages of sixteen to twenty-two years, while continuing to work at the farm when needed, she also worked many hours with three of her siblings at DeMoulas Supermarkets in Nashua, NH.
After college, Denise became a student of the martial arts, studying Kenpo Karate in Littleton at Bill Brogna's Studios of Self Defense. She progressed in her studies to earn her brown belt and to become an instructor at the dojo, teaching both children and adults, before also becoming manager of the Studio. Later, in 1986, Denise also began working at Till, Inc. as a residential counselor for developmentally delayed adults. In the fall of 1992, Denise was diagnosed with MS. By the fall of 1994, she had become totally disabled and had to leave her employment.
Throughout the 25 years of her disability, Denise's life was significantly enriched through the efforts of her twin sister, Diane, her constant companion and loving caregiver. Diane endeavored to make Denise's life as normal as possible with recurring personal care services and health care activities, as well as frequent dining excursions, and she ensured that Denise was able to attend and meaningfully participate in all of the many family events which occurred over the years.
Denise took immense pleasure in musical theater, an interest equally shared by her twin sister. Their favorite production was Jesus Christ Superstar, starring Ted Neeley in the titular role. They attended over 30 such performances in Boston and all over New England when that show was on tour and, as Super Fans of that production, often met with Ted after the performance.
Denise enjoyed keeping well informed of the latest news and current politics by reading two daily newspapers, listening to conservative talk radio, especially Rush Limbaugh and Alex Jones, and watching televised political debates. She was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and liked watching their games, as well as murder mysteries, on TV.
By nature, Denise was a happy person. She was kind and gentle, with a good sense of humor, and never complained about her situation. She was always interested in the lives of her brothers and sisters. Denise was dearly loved by her family and her passing leaves a void in our hearts, our family and our lives.
Besides her father, Denise was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, John L. and Catherine A. (Gower) Connell, and her maternal grandparents, Alfred J. and Blanche Y. (Bergeron) Vigneault.
In addition to her mother, Denise is survived by her nine siblings: William D. Connell, Jr. and his wife, Maryanne, of Providence, RI; Camille B. Connell-Magaw of Westford; Francis X. Connell and his wife, Molle, of Anniston, AL; Attorney Lise R. Connell Blake and her husband, James, of Westford; Dr. Richard D. Connell and his wife, Nancy, of Boston; her twin and lifelong friend, Diane T. Connell of Boxborough; Christine A. Keefe and her husband, James, of Westford; Paul R. Connell and his wife, Linda, of Westford; and James M. Connell and his wife, Dorin, of New York, NY; 19 nieces and nephews; 7 grandnieces and grandnephews and many cousins. CONNELL In Boston, May 1, 2019. Denise Jeanne Connell, a lifelong resident of Westford, MA, aged 55 years. Relatives and friends will be received at the St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main Street, Westford, on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 AM. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment in St. Catherine of Alexandria Cemetery, Westford. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Denise's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Denise Jeanne Connell
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2019