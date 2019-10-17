|
Denise M. Durand, age 65, a resident of Dracut, MA passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the home of her brother Paul and his partner Lisa Dumont in Nashua, NH.
Denise was born in Lowell, MA on November 5, 1953. She was the daughter of the late Robert, Sr. and Rita Durand (Matte). She is survived by her brothers Robert Jr., of Wolfeboro, NH, Ronald of Lowell, MA, Kenneth of Jaffrey, NH, and Paul of Nashua, NH.
She also is survived by 13 nieces and nephews, whom she considered her "kids", and many grand-nieces and nephews whom she loved with all her heart.
She will also be missed by her close friends from her youth, Mona Champoux and Diane Perry, as well as her cousins, Richard Vivier and Carol Camire of Florida, and Donald Girard of Lowell.
In recent years, she enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida, and when back home, she enjoyed playing Mexican Train and Dominoes with close friends every Wednesday, as well as playing Yahtzee with her good friend, Marie Dubois, a couple of days a week. She and her mom, who passed away in 2017, were inseparable her entire life and she missed her very much.
Prior to her retirement in 2015 she was employed by the US Postal Service, for whom she worked in Dracut for some 30 years.
Denise M. Durand, 65, resident of Dracut, died in Nashua on October 16, 2019. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday morning, October 19, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal Services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in her name to Continuum Hospice Care, 7 Wall St., Windham, NH 03087. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Tyngsborough Funeral Home.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 17, 2019