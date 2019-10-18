|
Denise M. Durand of Dracut
Denise M. Durand, 65, resident of Dracut, died in Nashua on October 16, 2019. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday morning, October 19, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal Services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in her name to Continuum Hospice Care, 7 Wall St., Windham, NH 03087. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Tyngsborough Funeral Home.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2019