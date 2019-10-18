Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
4 Cassaway Dr.
Tyngsborough, MA 01879
(978) 419-4954
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Durand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise M. Durand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise M. Durand Obituary
Denise M. Durand of Dracut

Denise M. Durand, 65, resident of Dracut, died in Nashua on October 16, 2019. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday morning, October 19, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Saint Rita, 158 Mammoth Road, Lowell. Committal Services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a memorial donation in her name to Continuum Hospice Care, 7 Wall St., Windham, NH 03087. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfhuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Tyngsborough Funeral Home.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Download Now