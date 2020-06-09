of Lowell; 67
Dennis 'Brew' Brewer, 67 of Lowell, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a period of declining health. He was the husband of Ruth (Tessier) Brewer with whom he married on June 26, 1971 and spent the last 49 years together.
Brew was born in Nashua, NH and was a son of the late Harold and the late Elizabeth (Laury) Brewer. He was raised in Lowell where he went to the Daley Middle School and attended Lowell High School. He worked at Honeywell for 24 years prior to his retirement.
He was a longtime Boston Bruins and New England Patriots fan. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing street hockey, dancing, playing darts and softball.
In addition to his wife, Ruth Brewer of Lowell, he is survived by his siblings, Marilyn Bomier and her husband, Dick of Lowell, Pat Farley of Lowell, Barbara Manseau of Lowell, Elaine Christman of N. Andover, and Richard Brewer of Lowell; and his 4 God children, Dennis Rudy Jr., Holly Lee, Kira Klish, Connor Gilbride, and was predeceased by his fifth God child Joey Ramsay. He also leaves behind his brothers- and sisters-in-law, Claire and Dick Gauthier of Hudson, NH, Lorraine Anderson of Dracut, Pauline Petropoulos, of Lowell, Donna and her husband, Frank Gomez of Lowell, Gloria and her husband, Dennis Rudy of Dracut; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends. He also leaves his beloved dog, Jenna and cat, Sophie.
He was predeceased by his niece Melissa Pelkey and his grand niece Kaelani Rosa.
MEMORIAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT A DATE IN THE FUTURE AFTER COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED. THE UPDATED SERVICE INFORMATION WILL BE POSTED ON THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK AND WEBPAGE AT A LATER DATE. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY ANY CONDOLENCES.
View the online memorial for Dennis 'Brew' Brewer
