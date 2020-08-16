1/1
Dennis J. Collins
LOWELL

Dennis J. Collins, 90, entered into eternal life on August 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Patrick and Abina (O'Neill) Collins. Dennis was the loving husband of the late Rita (Lavoie) Collins for over 60 years.

He was born in Peabody and attended both Peabody and Lowell Schools. Dennis, or 'Joe' as he preferred to be called, joined the Navy and served from 1951-1955. Joe worked for Raytheon and then Fruin-Colnon which gave the family a chance to travel and live throughout the United States before returning and retiring in Dracut, then Lowell.

Joe loved cheering for his New England sports teams, his favorite, the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed western books or movies and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ellen Bednarski and her husband Mark, of Scituate, RI; Kelly Greenberg and her husband, Stephen, of Derry, NH; Kimberly Matusiak and her husband, Adam, of Lowell, MA; Tracy Carter of Hudson, NH; and his sons, Dennis Collins, Jr. and his wife, Monica, of Eden Valley, MN and Sean Collins and his partner, Janet Desrochers, of Dracut, MA. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Christopher, Erin, Jillian, Karleigh, Alexander, Emily, Ryan, Zchary, Brittney and Sydney; five great grandchildren, Harley, Greyson, Camden, Trinity and Leia; and numerous nieces and nephews; his sister, Patricia McCarthy and brother, David Collins and his wife, Anne; longtime friend of 70 years Catherine Purtell and family.

Besides his parents, Patrick and Abina, Joe was predeceased by his brothers Michael and John; his sisters, Erin, Mary, Gail and Connie.

DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES, HIS FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY. TO REMEMBER JOE IN A SPECIAL WAY, PLEASE CONSIDER A GIFT IN HIS MEMORY TO THE American Heart Association, 7272 GREENVILLE AVENUE, DALLAS, TX 75231-4596. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
August 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Natalie Delrosario
