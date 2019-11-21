Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dennis J. Lepine

Dennis J. Lepine Obituary
Dennis J. Lepine of Lowell, MA

LOWELL - Dennis J. Lepine, 67 of Lowell, MA, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. Mr. Lepine predeceased by his parents Harvey and Irene Lepine, and his brother Robert Kieran and is survived by his sisters Debra Montbleau, Carol Lavigne, Patricia Correia and brother Harvey Lepine. He is also survived by his sons Michael D'Addeo, Joseph D'Addeo, Justin Lepine, and his daughter Alissa Chaudoir as well as his 12 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. Dennis deeply loved his family, the Lord and had a passion for learning throughout his entire life. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dennis' Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Michael Church in Lowell on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 21, 2019
