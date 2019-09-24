|
Dennis J. McKennedy, 60, a lifelong resident of East Chelmsford, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Dennis was born in Lowell on March 13, 1959, a son of the late James and Lida (Succo) McKennedy. Dennis attended the Sacred Heart School and later went on to attend Chelmsford Schools, graduating from Chelmsford High School.
Dennis was the owner/operator of McKennedy Brothers Mason Contractors, with his brother Michael, for over 40 years. His business success brought them all over New England and countless buildings have his signature work.
He was a hard worker who lived for his two sons, Jonathan and Corey. He adored his two sons and lived for his boys, doing anything he could for them.
Dennis was a Race Car enthusiast. He was also a very successful Race Car owner for many years. Dennis loved to watch his son, Jon, race. He enjoyed all of his meals at Good Thymes on Friday nights.
He had a huge soft spot for children. Dennis knew everybody and everybody knew him. Dennis was very helpful to countless people throughout his life. He will be deeply missed by his family and many, many friends.
Dennis leaves his two sons, Jonathan J. McKennedy of Marlborough, and Corey M. McKennedy and his girlfriend Kayla Sherman of Raymond, NH; his siblings, Joan McGrade and her husband Skip of FL, Michael McKennedy of Maynard, MA, and Patricia Rowe and her husband George of Chelmsford. Dennis was also the brother of the late Mary (McKennedy) Apostolou.
He also leaves two grandchildren, Dominic and Dylan; many nieces and nephews including Jakey and Mikey Rowe, and many dear friends.
In Chelmsford, September 22, 2019 at his home, unexpectedly, Dennis J. McKennedy, a lifelong East Chelmsford resident and the owner/operator of McKennedy Bros. Mason Contractors. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on THURSDAY from 4 until 8 P.M. Dennis's FUNERAL SERVICE will take place on FRIDAY MORNING at 10 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Burial in the family lot in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org/memorial,
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 24, 2019