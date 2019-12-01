|
Dennis James Sheehan
of Acton, MA
Dennis James Sheehan of Acton, MA, passed away peacefully on November 2, after an extended struggle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
A loving and devoted partner, father and grandfather, he is deeply missed by his partner, Lee Biegle of Acton, and by his two daughters, Katherine Heller of Eugene, OR and Kerry Maeve Sheehan of Oakland, CA. He is also survived by his three grandchildren Aidan, James and Clara Rose Heller, as well as by his brother, Michael Sheehan of Rindge NH.
Born in Lowell MA, he was a graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell Technological Institute, He was a talented athlete, and at both schools played on the varsity basketball teams. At LTI he was a proud member of Sigma Phi Omicron fraternity.
A Certified Public Accountant he recently retired after 23 years of service at Callahan, Inc., Construction Managers of Bridgewater, MA, where he served as Chief Financial Officer.
A celebration of his life is tentatively scheduled for May of next year. Memorial donations may be made, online, to the .
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 1, 2019