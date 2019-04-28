|
a lifelong resident of Lowell LOWELL Dennis M. Boland, age 69, a lifelong resident of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital. For 41 years, he was the beloved husband of Barbara E. (Hunt) Boland.
He was born in Lowell on June 8, 1949, a son of the late Leo and Nora Boland. Earlier in his life, Dennis was employed as an assembler and shipper with Honeywell - Bull of Lawrence for 27 years. He later worked as a custodian at D'Youville Senior Care, Lowell General Hospital and retired from U-Mass Lowell.
Dennis enjoyed keeping in touch with his family and friends on social media. Above all, he loved his family and was proud of his two children.
Besides his wife Barbara, he is survived by his children, Sheri Ann Boland and her fiance, Frank Milot of Lowell and Dennis Boland, II and his fiance, Karla Flaherty of Woburn; two grandchildren, Chassidy and Olivia Boland; two siblings, Paul Boland of Lowell and Carol Litof of Florida; also many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joseph and Tom Boland. BOLAND At his request, there will be no visiting hours and a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. To share your thoughts and memories or Dennis, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
