Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend;
Pelham
Dennis Michael Kelly, "Mike", 69, of Pelham, New Hampshire, a member of a well-known Greater Lowell family died Saturday evening May 9, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Shea) Kelly who died in 2004.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 18, 1950, a son of the late George E. and the late Eunice I. (Mullen) Kelly, he attended Dracut schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School Class of 1968. He continued his education at Northern Essex Community College where he received a degree in Electronic Technology.
Before retirement, Mike was the owner and operator of Lowell Engineering Company.
In his early years, Mike was a great athlete having played Varsity Football and Baseball at Dracut High School. A former Little League coach in Pelham, he also enjoyed golfing, fishing and following all the Boston sports team, especially the Boston Red Sox, with family and friends.
However, his greatest joy was when he was with his children and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his daughter Audrey T. Kelly of Derry, NH; two sons Dennis M. Kelly and his wife Kimberly of Pelham and Peter L. Kelly of Boston; four grandchildren David and Mary Jensen and Brooklyn and Dylan Kelly; a sister Judith M. Pentedemos and her husband Charles of Pepperell; a brother Timothy P. Kelly and his wife Deborah of Lowell; a sister-in-law Mary Kelly of Dracut; two brothers-in-law Daniel Perlack of Dracut and Ronald Dudevoir of North Andover; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was also the brother of the late George "Jim" Kelly, Mary E. "Betsy" Perlack, Kathleen Kelly and Brenda Dudevoir.
Kelly
In light of the Covid - 19 health crisis and federal and state restrictions a private family graveside service was held on Thursday at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his name to the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund at www.pelhamgoodneighborfund.org or P.O. Box 953, Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM, NH – (603) 635-333
View the online memorial for Dennis Michael Kelly, "Mike"
Pelham
Dennis Michael Kelly, "Mike", 69, of Pelham, New Hampshire, a member of a well-known Greater Lowell family died Saturday evening May 9, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Shea) Kelly who died in 2004.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, December 18, 1950, a son of the late George E. and the late Eunice I. (Mullen) Kelly, he attended Dracut schools and was a graduate of Dracut High School Class of 1968. He continued his education at Northern Essex Community College where he received a degree in Electronic Technology.
Before retirement, Mike was the owner and operator of Lowell Engineering Company.
In his early years, Mike was a great athlete having played Varsity Football and Baseball at Dracut High School. A former Little League coach in Pelham, he also enjoyed golfing, fishing and following all the Boston sports team, especially the Boston Red Sox, with family and friends.
However, his greatest joy was when he was with his children and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his daughter Audrey T. Kelly of Derry, NH; two sons Dennis M. Kelly and his wife Kimberly of Pelham and Peter L. Kelly of Boston; four grandchildren David and Mary Jensen and Brooklyn and Dylan Kelly; a sister Judith M. Pentedemos and her husband Charles of Pepperell; a brother Timothy P. Kelly and his wife Deborah of Lowell; a sister-in-law Mary Kelly of Dracut; two brothers-in-law Daniel Perlack of Dracut and Ronald Dudevoir of North Andover; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was also the brother of the late George "Jim" Kelly, Mary E. "Betsy" Perlack, Kathleen Kelly and Brenda Dudevoir.
Kelly
In light of the Covid - 19 health crisis and federal and state restrictions a private family graveside service was held on Thursday at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his name to the Pelham Good Neighbor Fund at www.pelhamgoodneighborfund.org or P.O. Box 953, Pelham, NH 03076. Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM, NH – (603) 635-333
View the online memorial for Dennis Michael Kelly, "Mike"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.