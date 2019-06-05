|
|
formerly of Tyngsboro MA Dennis Paul Howarth, formerly of Tyngsboro, MA, peacefully passed on June 2nd, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital after a brief and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on June 9, 1952 in Lowell, son of Theresa (Charity) Howarth and Melvin Albert Howarth.
Dennis was a graduate of Tyngsboro High, where he was a center on the school basketball team and later took his talents onto the University of Lowell. During the 1970s, he found success as lead singer of many local area bands, an absolute product of the Woodstock Generation. A kind, gentle man, always with a smile and a twinkle in his eye, Dennis was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest. He had many passions; including, collecting antique watches & clocks and horticulture – gardening among them. He had a green thumb like no other bringing to life the beauty and bounty of mother nature.
Recently retired from Raytheon, he worked as a union truck driver. Dennis also represented the union as a former officer of the local Teamsters Union.
Dennis is survived by his son Jon and daughter-in-law Kathy; the light of his life granddaughter, Julia; brother, Melvin and his wife Rosemary of Gloucester, MA, brother Richard and his wife Patty of Billerica, MA; sister Sharon Jardin and her husband Robert of Exeter, NH, and brother John and his wife Elizabeth of Wells, ME; nieces and nephews, Bobby, Kimberly, Thomas, Adam and Amelia. Dennis also leaves behind dear friend Lynn and his lifetime best friend Stanley. Howarth Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at from 11:30am-1:30pm, at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road Windham, NH 03087. A funeral service will follow at 1:30pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 5, 2019