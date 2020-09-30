Lifelong Billerica Resident
Mr. Dennis R. McCaffrey, 79 a lifelong Billerica resident passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday September 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Judy (Comeau) McCaffrey to whom he had been married to for the past 56 years.
Dennis was born on December 5, 1940, in Medford, MA. He was the son of the late Raymond F. McCaffrey and the late Adelaide (Jones) McCaffrey. He was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School class of 1959.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963 in the Military Police. Following his military service, Dennis was employed for over 30 years with Digital Equipment Corporation.
Dennis was a parishioner of St. Theresa's Parish in Billerica. He loved working and keeping busy. He spent the last 30 years employed by the Parish and the Archdiocese of Boston. The last few years he enjoyed working at the auto auction driving different cars.
Dennis was an avid hunter which included a big hunting trip to Newfoundland, Canada. He enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time camping in Vermont and Ossipee Lake, NH. He loved vacationing in Naples, Florida for the past 9 years.
Dennis was very involved in his grandchildren's lives. He enjoyed attending many of their sporting events, dance recitals, plays, choruses and orchestras.
Dennis is survived by his wife Judy McCaffrey and two children, Denise A. Fama (McCaffrey) and her husband Leo of Derry, NH, Stephen D. McCaffrey and his partner Susie Petitti and her daughter Talia Amram of Hudson, NH; beloved grandchildren: Mitchell and Megan Fama of Derry, NH, Paige McCaffrey of Billerica, MA and many nieces and nephews.
Also survived by a brother Richard A. McCaffrey of South Burlington, VT, sister Karen L. Snyder and her partner Bill Emberley of Leesburg, FL, sister in-law JoAnn McCaffrey of Essex Junction, VT, brother in-law Louie Comeau and wife Anne of Port Charlotte, FL and former daughter in-law Michelle McCaffrey of Billerica, MA.
He was the brother of the late John F. McCaffrey and the brother in-law of the late Victor B. Comeau.
His special friends Art and Irene, Betty and Bill, Maureen Payne, Timmy, Michael, Tommy, Digger McCaffrey and families, Paul Holmes and his morning coffee buddies. He will be missed by his Bingo friends.
Special thanks to Michelle Johnson, Nicole Adams and Dr. Joshi
The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses Kathy and Christine for their loving care and constant compassion they provided to Dennis.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 2 at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 11 a.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Attendees are required to sign up for the Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
Per current State guidelines face coverings and social distancing are required at all venues. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dennis's name to the Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk Street #405 Lowell, MA 01854 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 970002 Boston, MA 02297-0002.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.