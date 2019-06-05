|
|
Dennis W. Daniels
of Nashua, NH; 64
NASHUA, NH - Dennis W. Daniels, age 64, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home in Nashua, NH after a battle with cancer. For 40 years, he was the beloved husband and soulmate of Gail M. (Hall) Daniels.
He was born in Lowell on July 25, 1954, a son of the late William and Dorothea (Cohen) Daniels. Dennis was employed as a waste water treatment operator in MA and NH for over 30 years.
A tinker and putzer by nature, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his friends and ATV'ing along with his wife throughout NH. Dennis also enjoyed deer hunting with his bow, fishing, fly fishing, playing golf with his dad and loved sharing his love of the outdoors and sports with his sons.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves his two greatest accomplishments, his sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Cristina and Jason and his wife, Samantha: his loving grandchildren, Max, Maeve, Jared, Jayden and Emrick; his brother Timothy Daniels and his wife, Kristen and his dear sister-in-law, Pamela Hall. Also several aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his sister Rebecca Morgan, mother-in-law, Dolores Hall and cousin Debra Izzarelli.
DANIELS - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dennis' life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Friday, June 7 from 4 to 7pm. Because Dennis was our own Dr. Doolittle, please consider making a donation in his memory to the Humane Society of Greater Nashua, 24 Ferry Rd., Nashua, NH 03065 - To share your thoughts and memories of Dennis, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 5, 2019