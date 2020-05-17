Derek S. Carr
1977 - 2020
NASHUA, NH – Derek S. Carr, 42, a resident of Nashua, NH, and longtime resident of Lowell, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital.

Born in Winchester, MA, on November 9, 1977, he was a son of the late Richard Carr and Susan

(Cawthron) Chaimouni, who survives him.

Significantly, Derek was a loving father and his two children meant the world to him.

He was extremely proud of them and all their accomplishments.

Derek was a spirited person. His laughter was blissfully contagious, and he was the life of every party.

Notably, Derek did whatever it took to bring a smile to someone's face and was always willing to give the shirt off his back to somebody in need.

Derek touched the lives of many and had a lot of friends.

He was genuine, thoughtful, and had a huge heart.

Derek is remembered as a man of many trades and was especially talented in auto body restoration.

He admired classic and antique collector cars and shared this joy with his son.

One of his favorite pastimes included watching NASCAR.

While Derek himself was brilliantly larger than life, he often spent his time enjoying the simpler things.

He really appreciated the outdoors and loved going fishing, camping, and canoeing.

Derek also enjoyed going bowling, skiing, and played darts on a league. He loved being around animals.

Derek especially adored his dog Chloe, whom he brought everywhere with him.

In addition to his mother he leaves two children, Briana Carr and her boyfriend Alberto Colunga, and Cody Carr. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

At the family's request, funeral services will be private. Due to current gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: https://www.mspca.org/angell_services/nashoba/

For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Derek was the son I never had. I babysit him all the time I watched him grow up to a great young man and father. RIP Derek I will miss you. Love Auntie LInda
Linda Camara
Family
May 16, 2020
I will miss you cuz. You will always be my best friend. I love you bro
Steve Hill
Family
May 16, 2020
Briana and Cody I'm so sorry for your loss, your father was loved so much by our family he will always be in my heart always and forever, My dearest Derek may you RIP this Mama will miss you so much.
dianne king
Family Friend
May 16, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. R.I.P. Derek
linda babowicz
May 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. May God rest your soul Derek! Mary John & Joe Da Silva (Canada)
Mary John Da Silva
Family
May 15, 2020
Rest in Peace Derek You will be Truly Missed.
David Jr.
May 15, 2020
I will always cherish our childhood memories.
I love and miss you.
Rest In Peace cousin
Renee Camara
Family
May 15, 2020
I knew Derek since he was young and watched him grow up and be a great family man, and father❤ He was always so easy to get along with. He was faced with some challenges but always overcame them and grew strong bonds with people and friends for life. It breaks my heart because he was so young but it gives me great pleasure that he had grown such a strong bond with his son and daughter who he cherished very much. May you Rest In Peace my dear friend And May your memories remain with your kids and everyone who knew you
Jennifer Moore
Friend
May 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Derek's passing.
Our deepest condolences.
Brian and Melinda Bettencourt
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all who loved him especially his beautiful children! He will be missed
Annette Blaisdell
Family Friend
May 15, 2020
Rest In Peace Derek.
Nicole Santry
Friend
