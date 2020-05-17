I knew Derek since he was young and watched him grow up and be a great family man, and father❤ He was always so easy to get along with. He was faced with some challenges but always overcame them and grew strong bonds with people and friends for life. It breaks my heart because he was so young but it gives me great pleasure that he had grown such a strong bond with his son and daughter who he cherished very much. May you Rest In Peace my dear friend And May your memories remain with your kids and everyone who knew you

Jennifer Moore

Friend