1977 - 2020
NASHUA, NH – Derek S. Carr, 42, a resident of Nashua, NH, and longtime resident of Lowell, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital.
Born in Winchester, MA, on November 9, 1977, he was a son of the late Richard Carr and Susan
(Cawthron) Chaimouni, who survives him.
Significantly, Derek was a loving father and his two children meant the world to him.
He was extremely proud of them and all their accomplishments.
Derek was a spirited person. His laughter was blissfully contagious, and he was the life of every party.
Notably, Derek did whatever it took to bring a smile to someone's face and was always willing to give the shirt off his back to somebody in need.
Derek touched the lives of many and had a lot of friends.
He was genuine, thoughtful, and had a huge heart.
Derek is remembered as a man of many trades and was especially talented in auto body restoration.
He admired classic and antique collector cars and shared this joy with his son.
One of his favorite pastimes included watching NASCAR.
While Derek himself was brilliantly larger than life, he often spent his time enjoying the simpler things.
He really appreciated the outdoors and loved going fishing, camping, and canoeing.
Derek also enjoyed going bowling, skiing, and played darts on a league. He loved being around animals.
Derek especially adored his dog Chloe, whom he brought everywhere with him.
In addition to his mother he leaves two children, Briana Carr and her boyfriend Alberto Colunga, and Cody Carr. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
At the family's request, funeral services will be private. Due to current gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: https://www.mspca.org/angell_services/nashoba/
Published in Lowell Sun on May 17, 2020.