Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Resources
More Obituaries for Desinet Crespo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desinet Flores Crespo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Desinet Flores Crespo Obituary
Desinet Flores Crespo

In Lincoln MA, June 14, 2019, at House, Desinet Flores Crespo, 36 after an extended illness. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on WEDNESDAY from 4 until 8 P.M. Ms. Flores's Funeral Mass will begin on THURSDAY MORNING at 10:00, from the Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 282 Suffolk STREET LOWELL. Burial will follow

in Lowell Cemetery.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fay McCabe Funeral Home
Download Now