Desinet Flores Crespo
In Lincoln MA, June 14, 2019, at House, Desinet Flores Crespo, 36 after an extended illness. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE STREET, LOWELL, on WEDNESDAY from 4 until 8 P.M. Ms. Flores's Funeral Mass will begin on THURSDAY MORNING at 10:00, from the Funeral Home, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. at ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH, 282 Suffolk STREET LOWELL. Burial will follow
in Lowell Cemetery.
ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 18, 2019