1/1
Dewey R. Maille
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dewey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salem, NH

Dewey R. Maille, 85 of Salem, NH, died Friday at Parkland Medical Center, Derry, NH.

Dewey was born in Lowell, MA, where he grew up and was educated. He was a resident of Salem, NH for the past 11 years, formerly of Bradford, MA.

Dewey was retired from Raytheon Corp. in Lowell, MA. He enjoyed fishing, building things, puzzles, word searches, watching sports and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He really enjoyed the Laurel & Hardy movie nights with Ron and Carrie Lavallee, and he built an entire church made from match sticks with stained-glass windows.

Dewey was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Faucher) Maille. He was also predeceased by his stepson Scott Stoodley, his parents: Hector and Corinne (Lavoie) Maille, and his 9 brothers.

He is survived by his Stepson Raymond and his wife Deborah Stoodley of Salem, NH with whom he resided.

Sister: Gloria Morrissette

Grandchildren: Ashley and her husband Jason Huelsman, Bethany and her husband Matthew Foroughi, Casey and her husband David Button, Danielle Stoodley, Shawn Stoodley and his girlfriend Kianna Nicosia, Steven and Ryan Stoodley

Great Grandson: Caden Huelsman

Many Nieces, Nephews, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and close friends.

Thank you to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care and Manchester Transit for taking such good care of Dewey this last year.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, Nov.17th from 4-6 PM, followed by a funeral service at 6 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem at a later dater.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Dewey R. Maille

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory
38 Range Rd
Windham, NH 03087
(603) 898-9552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved