Salem, NH
Dewey R. Maille, 85 of Salem, NH, died Friday at Parkland Medical Center, Derry, NH.
Dewey was born in Lowell, MA, where he grew up and was educated. He was a resident of Salem, NH for the past 11 years, formerly of Bradford, MA.
Dewey was retired from Raytheon Corp. in Lowell, MA. He enjoyed fishing, building things, puzzles, word searches, watching sports and was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He really enjoyed the Laurel & Hardy movie nights with Ron and Carrie Lavallee, and he built an entire church made from match sticks with stained-glass windows.
Dewey was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Faucher) Maille. He was also predeceased by his stepson Scott Stoodley, his parents: Hector and Corinne (Lavoie) Maille, and his 9 brothers.
He is survived by his Stepson Raymond and his wife Deborah Stoodley of Salem, NH with whom he resided.
Sister: Gloria Morrissette
Grandchildren: Ashley and her husband Jason Huelsman, Bethany and her husband Matthew Foroughi, Casey and her husband David Button, Danielle Stoodley, Shawn Stoodley and his girlfriend Kianna Nicosia, Steven and Ryan Stoodley
Great Grandson: Caden Huelsman
Many Nieces, Nephews, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and close friends.
Thank you to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care and Manchester Transit for taking such good care of Dewey this last year.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, Nov.17th from 4-6 PM, followed by a funeral service at 6 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Salem at a later dater.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
