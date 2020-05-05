Diane A. Landry, age 83, a former resident of Townsend and Lowell died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Corcoran House in Clinton.
She was born in Lowell on September 16, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Anthony "Fie" and Diana M. (Pelletier) Landry. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1954.
Prior to her retirement, Diane was employed for many years as a proof reader for Courier Citizen and then for Sullivan Brothers, which later became Neoprint. In her later years she worked as a clerk at Sears and Roebuck, first in Florida and then at their Nashua, NH store.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and going to the beach. However, her greatest joy came from being in the company of her loving children and her adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved being a Nana and never missed an event that her grandchildren were involved in.
Diane is survived by a daughter, Linda (Mullen) Wilson of Lunenburg; four sons, John Mullen of Pelham, NH, David Mullen and his wife Bonnie of Townsend, Daniel Mullen of Lowell, and Gary Mullen of Lowell; ten grandchildren, Tara Pelletier of Lowell, Stefanie Mullen and her partner Thomas Lampron of Lowell, Brittany Mullen and her partner Juancho Ramirez of Lowell, Alyssa Glennon and her husband Sean of Townsend, Sean Mullen of Townsend, Michael Dupont of Dracut, and William Wilson, Matthew Wilson and his partner Shannon Harrison, Ryan Wilson, and Joseph Wilson, all of Pepperell; nine great grandchildren, Alycia, Jaylyn, Riley, Madelaine, Jovanni, Jaycian, Sedet, Conor, and Declan; two sisters, Annette McMahon of Dracut and Joanne Muldoon of Lowell; two dear friends, Rita Scannell and Connie Parigian, both of FL; and many nieces, nephews, friends.
Diane formerly resided for many years at Townsend Woods where she made many special friendships, including Mary, Kathie, and Lucille.
She was also the sister of the late Donald Landry and Raymond Landry, the former spouse of the late Donald Cox, and the step-mother of the late Patrick Cox, Kathleen Cox, and Kelly Cox.
LANDRY - Due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, Diane's service will be private. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane's memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements have been entrusted to to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
LANDRY - Due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, Diane's service will be private. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane's memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements have been entrusted to to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 5, 2020.