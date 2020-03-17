|
Diane (Gacek) Brown, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 8th at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA., after a courageous 9 year battle with colon cancer. She was the beloved wife of Mark D. Brown, with whom she celebrated 39 wonderful years of marriage having been high school sweet hearts.
Diane was born in Lowell, on April 10, 1960, a daughter of the late Stanley Gacek and the late Julia (Lisay) Gacek. She was a graduate of Tewksbury High School, Class of 1978. She continued her education, attending the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. She was employed as a Human Resource Director for many years with Apollo Computer, Hewlett Packard, Avici, Soapstone Networks and Casa Systems as well as various start up companies.
Diane will be remembered for her relentless love and dedication to her family and friends, her knack of bringing everyone around her together, the happiness she brought to every room, her kind and caring voice, her gracefulness, her contagious smile, and the twinkle in her eye. She enjoyed long convertible rides with her husband enjoying New England's back roads mountains, streams and coastline. She loved getting her hands in the dirt and the solitude of tending to her gardens.
Besides her husband Mark, Diane is survived and will be deeply missed by her children: Mark N. Brown and his wife Kimberly of Cumberland, RI., Robert M. Brown and his wife Jessie of Chelsea, MA., her Grandson Harrison, her Granddaughter Harlow and her soon to be born Granddaughter, Sophia Diane Brown, due to enter this world March 26th. Diane also leaves her sisters: Deborah Vachon and her husband Robert of Hampstead, NH.; Doreen Key and her husband Ralph of Bristol, RI.; Deidra Sullivan and her husband Mark of Westford, MA.; and Donna Gacek of Tyngsboro.
Per the Brown family's request Diane's services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony held at a time to be announced. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
