formerly of Wilmington; 70
Diane Frances Martin, age 70, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020, at the Newton Wellesley Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Diane was born on November 6, 1949, in Reading, Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of the late Peter George Martin and Frances Mary (Machiesky) Martin. She graduated from Wilmington High School, then graduated second in her class at Fisher Junior College. Following the birth of her cherished son, Michael, Diane returned to the University of Massachusetts in Lowell to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology; graduating at Salutatorian. Diane worked as a social worker for many years after receiving her degree in psychology; she immensely enjoyed helping homeless women and children find permanent housing.
Diane was the devoted mother of Michael Peter Martin of New York City, NY., dear sister of Robert P. Martin & his wife Ondis, Mary Ann Marks, Thomas A. Martin & his wife Marylee, Theresa M. Gilbride & her late husband Thomas and Katherine M. Martin. Diane is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families.
Martin
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, MA, on Saturday, January 18th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA, at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 17th from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Donations in Diane's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the Covenant House New York, 550 10th Ave., New York, NY 10018. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020