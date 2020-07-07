1/1
Diane M. Bilodeau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWELL, MA - Diane M. (Labonte) Bilodeau, 73, died peacefully, on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Gerard Bilodeau with whom they shared 25 years of marriage.

Diane was born in Lowell on August 19, 1946, a daughter of the late Ernest and Frances (Hall) Labonte. She attended Dracut High School and was employed as a Dispatcher for L.E. Muran in Burlington prior to her retirement.

In her free time she loved spending time watching Ellen, listening to James Taylor with her loving husband, ceramics and painting with her mom, family trips to North Conway, learning sign language and her collectibles; bees, teapots, and cows. She enjoyed quality time with her family during the holidays, and her pets. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, loving and compassionate person who always put her family first.

In addition to her loving husband, Diane is survived by her two children, Robert and Carol Ferreira of Lowell; siblings, Stephen Labonte of Dracut, Cheryl David and her husband Steve of NH, David Labonte and his wife Paula of Dracut, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her beloved son, Jerry J. Bilodeau.

To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



View the online memorial for Diane M. Bilodeau


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved