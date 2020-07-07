LOWELL, MA - Diane M. (Labonte) Bilodeau, 73, died peacefully, on Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Gerard Bilodeau with whom they shared 25 years of marriage.
Diane was born in Lowell on August 19, 1946, a daughter of the late Ernest and Frances (Hall) Labonte. She attended Dracut High School and was employed as a Dispatcher for L.E. Muran in Burlington prior to her retirement.
In her free time she loved spending time watching Ellen, listening to James Taylor with her loving husband, ceramics and painting with her mom, family trips to North Conway, learning sign language and her collectibles; bees, teapots, and cows. She enjoyed quality time with her family during the holidays, and her pets. She will always be remembered as a hardworking, loving and compassionate person who always put her family first.
In addition to her loving husband, Diane is survived by her two children, Robert and Carol Ferreira of Lowell; siblings, Stephen Labonte of Dracut, Cheryl David and her husband Steve of NH, David Labonte and his wife Paula of Dracut, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her beloved son, Jerry J. Bilodeau.
To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home." View the online memorial for Diane M. Bilodeau