1/1
Diane Ociepka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, and Aunt

LOWELL

Diane (Carney) Ociepka passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, William Ociepka, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage with, her beloved daughter, Karie Ociepka, her beloved son, William Ociepka Jr. and her daughter-in-law Kristina.

Diane worked as a Medical Assistant and was well-known in the medical field for her compassion and kindness towards patients and their families. Diane's lively, friendly spirit touched many. Diane loved life, and had a wonderfully, positive, and encouraging outlook for those around her.

In addition to her husband and children, Diane is survived by her brother-in- law Robert Ociepka and sister-in-law Cheryl and Kenny

Looney; also many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Diane was predeceased by her brothers, Stephan Carney and Mark Carney; her dear mother, Ruth Grimshaw, and father,

Jack Carney, and her dear aunt, Lorraine Roberts.

A CELEBRATION OF DIANE'S LIFE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED. AS AN EXPRESSION OF SYMPATHY, IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN DIANE'S MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO

The Parkinson's Foundation - New England Chapter

Copy and paste the following link:

https://www.parkinson.org/NewEngland?

_ga=2.139604147.183186008.1602455006-2121076565.1602455006&_g

ac=1.117364852.1602455006.Cj0KCQjw2or8BRCNARIsAC_ppybtdIBXCO_9PuvFwaLSVB0_sSpa-jzoc7tHdTbB2ZBZAizovEHlmE4aAuqeEALw_wcB

Please visit Fay McCabe Funeral Home https://www.faymccabe.com/ if you wish to share thoughts and memories.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Diane Ociepka


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved