Diane Ociepka

Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, and Aunt
LOWELL
Diane (Carney) Ociepka passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, William Ociepka, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage with, her beloved daughter, Karie Ociepka, her beloved son, William Ociepka Jr. and her daughter-in-law Kristina.
Diane worked as a Medical Assistant and was well-known in the medical field for her compassion and kindness towards patients and their families. Diane's lively, friendly spirit touched many. Diane loved life, and had a wonderfully, positive, and encouraging outlook for those around her.
In addition to her husband and children, Diane is survived by her brother-in- law Robert Ociepka and sister-in-law Cheryl and Kenny
Looney; also many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Diane was predeceased by her brothers, Stephan Carney and Mark Carney; her dear mother, Ruth Grimshaw, and father,
Jack Carney, and her dear aunt, Lorraine Roberts.
A CELEBRATION OF DIANE'S LIFE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED. AS AN EXPRESSION OF SYMPATHY, IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN DIANE'S MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO
The Parkinson's Foundation - New England Chapter
Please visit Fay McCabe Funeral Home https://www.faymccabe.com/
if you wish to share thoughts and memories.
