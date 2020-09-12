1/1
Diane (Rondeau) (Gelinas) Cass
1947 - 2020
Manchester, NH

Diane (Gelinas) (Rondeau) Cass, 72, formerly of Manchester, N.H. went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Wakefield Center. She bravely battled Alzheimer's disease for 3.5 years. Diane will be missed forever and remembered as a beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend.

Born in Lowell, MA on Dec. 16, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Marie and Arthur Gelinas. She attended school in Tyngsboro and was a graduate of Lowell High School with the class of 1966.

Diane was a devout Christian who dedicated her life to her savior.

She loved the beach, reading her bible, listening to music, spending time with family, including her beloved grandchildren, shopping and lunch out with her sisters.

She is survived by her longtime companion and friend Tim McKenna of Salem, NH, her sisters Donna (Cadorette) Podgur of Dracut, MA and Linda (Gray) McLin of Rollinsford, NH and her beloved grandchildren George P. Jones V, Brittany Jones, Katrina Rondeau and Ashley Rondeau. Also, two great grandchildren, several nieces and one nephew, including Lori Vezina who was her Goddaughter and like a daughter to her.

She was predeceased by her parents, her son Paul Rondeau Jr. and her daughter Darlene Jones.

Diane will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her compassion, her spirit and her love.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
