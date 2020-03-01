Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Terminini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Terminini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Terminini Obituary
Diane Terminini
of Hendersonville, NC,
formerly of Chelmsford, MA

Diane Terminini, 74, of Hendersonville, NC, formerly of Chelmsford, MA, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her residence.

She was born October 6, 1945, in Kearny, NJ to the late Vernon and Florence Cowell.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ken Terminini, and her stepdaughters, Lisa Ann and Laura Ann.

Inurnment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -