Diane Terminini
of Hendersonville, NC,
formerly of Chelmsford, MA
Diane Terminini, 74, of Hendersonville, NC, formerly of Chelmsford, MA, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born October 6, 1945, in Kearny, NJ to the late Vernon and Florence Cowell.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ken Terminini, and her stepdaughters, Lisa Ann and Laura Ann.
Inurnment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ at a later date.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2020