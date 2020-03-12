|
Dianna Donlan passed away early Tuesday morning with her beloved daughter Jodi by her side after a remarkable and brave conflict with cancer. She was born Diane A. Secchiaroli in March of 1949 to the late Carol and George Secchiaroli of Tewksbury. Diane, formerly of Dunstable, Massachusetts, was married to the late Joseph Donlan and predeceased by their daughter Christina. She is survived by her daughter Jodi and her Husband Tom Darrin, her sister Carol Kanabis her husband George C. of Old Lyme, CT., her brother George Secchiaroli his wife Joanne of Amesbury, MA. and her beloved nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her in-laws Leo and Gayle Dadoly of Mount Vernon, New Hampshire, Roger and Thomasina Bergeron also of Mount Vernon, New Hampshire and James and Linda Donlan of Dracut. She will be missed by all of her nieces and nephews and their families. She is also survived by several dear cousins in Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Dianna was a graduate Tewksbury High School. She went on to work in the Beauty Industry where she made great friends and made people more beautiful for years!
She also worked for the Tewksbury State Hospital as a Purchasing agent where she managed the supply chain for all New England facilities. She will be missed by so many of her friends and coworkers.
Dianna adored her family and many friends all of which will miss her dearly. She also loved talking about politics and would debate opinions passionately.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the High Pointe House, 360 North Ave, Haverhill, MA 01830 or visit the website at Homehealthfoundation.org. Or call 978-552-4000.
There will be no Visiting Hours however a Committal Service will be held on Saturday, March 14th at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Road Lowell, Mass. at 10:00 am.
The Committal Service will be held at the Chapel. Following the Committal Service there will be a Celebration of Life gathering, location details will be announced at the Committal Service.ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
