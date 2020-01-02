|
Loving wife, mother,
grandmother, great-grandmother
sister and aunt
Dianne M. (Dudevoir) (Robidoux) Goodridge, 81, of Pelham, died Monday, December 30th at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of David G. Goodridge who survives her and with whom she celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary on December 19th.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, March 24, 1938, a daughter of the late Charles and the late Martha (Sharp) Dudevoir, she attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Keith Hall with the Class of 1955.
Before retiring, she was employed as an office manager FPS (Fire Protection Systems) in Pelham for many years.
Among her many interests, Dianne enjoyed cooking, golfing, tennis, swimming, ice skating and was an avid Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins fan. Active with St. Patrick Church in Pelham, she was a member of the Women's Guild as well as the Bereavement Ministry. However her greatest joy, being all about family, was the quality time she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She loved hosting many family gatherings.
In addition to her husband Dave, Dianne is survived by six children Cheryl Courounis and her husband James of Pelham, NH, Stephen Robidoux and his companion Christine Labonte of Hudson, NH, Gary Robidoux and his wife Maureen of Hudson, NH, Mark Robidoux and his wife Jackie of Merrimack, NH, David M. Goodridge of Salem, NH and Dana Raza and her husband Chris of Londonderry, NH; thirteen grandchildren Dee Dee Bebris, Laurie Lorenzo, Steve, Cameron, Ryan, Shawn, Tyler and Vincent Robidoux and Nate, Cassidy, Eric, Justin and Jennifer Raza; seven great-grandchildren; a sister Gail Chandonait; two brothers Brian and Ronald Dudevoir; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also wife of the late Stephen E. Robidoux and sister of the late Arlene Morin and the late Sandra Chapman.
GOODRIDGE
Friends may call Friday at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 11 o'clock followed by burial at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. Those wishing, may make contributions in her memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
View the online memorial for Dianne M. Goodridge
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 2, 2020