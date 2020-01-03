Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. PATRICK CHURCH
PELHAM, MA
Dianne M. Goodridge


1938 - 2019
Dianne M. Goodridge Obituary
Dianne M. Goodridge

In Nashua, Dec. 30, 2019, at Southern NH Medical Center, Dianne M. (Dudevoir) (Robidoux) Goodridge, wife of David G. Goodridge.

Friends may call Friday at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 11 o'clock followed by burial at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. Those wishing, may make contributions in her memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 3, 2020
