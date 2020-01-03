|
|
Dianne M. Goodridge
In Nashua, Dec. 30, 2019, at Southern NH Medical Center, Dianne M. (Dudevoir) (Robidoux) Goodridge, wife of David G. Goodridge.
Friends may call Friday at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 4 to 7 P.M. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. PATRICK CHURCH in PELHAM at 11 o'clock followed by burial at the Gibson Cemetery in Pelham. Those wishing, may make contributions in her memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 3, 2020