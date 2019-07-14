|
Dillon T. Horne, 21, of Hudson, NH, died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Dillon.
Dillon in his short life had faced and conquered some dark days. With his amazing strength and love from his family and friends he conquered these demons. His mom often told him he was her "hero".
Dillon had a heart of gold and would always put everyone's wants or needs before his own.
He was one of the most hardworking, sensative and loyal people you would ever want to meet.
Dillon loved the game of football and basketball. He played for the Hudson Bears and was known as the "Dillonator" and was always ready for "game day". Basketball was his favorite sport to play and always gave his all in every game. He was voted "most outstanding player" in one of his travel basketball tournaments.
Dillon also liked to play golf with his buddies,travel and to hang out with his family and friends.
He recently worked for Lymo construction as a fabricator and often said how much he enjoyed working with a bunch of great people and had the best boss.
Our hearts are broken but we can take comfort in knowing that Dillon is now with the angels and nothing and no one can hurt him again. His smile will be forever imprinted in our hearts.
Dillon is survived by his loving parents; David J. and Maryrose (Donald) Horne of Hudson, NH, his brother Jesse W. Horne of Hudson, NH, his sister Kristy Burdzel and her husband Gary of Holden, MA, a niece Ainsley Burdzel, and a nephew Colson Burdzel of Holden, MA, his grandfather Robert C. Donald of Salem, NH, his uncle Robert P. Donald and his wife Patricia of Methuen, MA, cousins Bobby, Alex and Ryan Donald and many friends.
Dillon was predeceased by his grandmother Marion A. (Smith) Donald and his Paternal grandparents Gerhardt Horne and Mary C. (McClintock) Horne.
