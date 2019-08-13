|
|
Chelmsford
Dimitrou "Bea" (Mamalis) Murphy, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at Westford House on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis P. Murphy, Jr. who died in 1988. She was born in Lowell on August 16, 1930 and was a daughter of the late John G. and Costoula (Christea) Mamalis. Bea was employed for more than 30 years as an executive secretary for the United States Air Force. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and spending time at the ocean. Her passion was always her family and her deep love for her grandchildren. Bea is survived by her children; Jeffrey Murphy and his wife Janet, Charlene Caefer and her husband Mark, John Murphy, and James Murphy and his wife Pamela, and her eight grandchildren; George Murphy, Christa Murphy, Katelyn Murphy, Danielle Caefer, Vasia Murphy, Rebecca Murphy, Jeffrey Murphy, Jr. and Jacqueline Caefer. Bea also leaves behind her beloved nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours
Her visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, from 9:00 - 11:00 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Service will begin at 11 o'clock at the Funeral Home, followed by interment in West Chelmsford Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bea's memory may be made to The Manolis Family Foundation, 1067 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA 01826. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 13, 2019