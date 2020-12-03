of Westford, MA
Dino Anthony Ferrini of Westford, MA passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital at the age of 58.
Born in Waltham, MA to parents Peter Ferrini and Gloria (Valdez) Ferrini, Dino grew up in Belmont, MA and was a graduate of Minuteman Regional Tech High School with the class of 1980. Dino also earned an Associates Degree in Communications from Middlesex Community College.
After a 20 year career with Verizon, Dino retired on March 30, 2020. Prior to working at Verizon, Dino worked at Summit Technology, Patio Enclosures, and was self-employeed as a carpenter.
Dino enjoyed golfing and carpentry, but his true passion was spending time with family and friends. Dino had an undeniable way of making those around him feel loved, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife Karla Ferrini, with whom he would have celebrated 26 years of marriage next June; their sons Dino Vincent Ferrini and Samuel Elias Ferrini, both of Westford, MA; his parents; brother Peter and sister-in-law Linda Ferrini of Martha's Vineyard; sister Lena and brother-in-law Patrick O'Connor of Derry, NH; sister-in-law Joanne Mann of Clinton, MA. and brother-in-law Steven Mann of Colorado Springs, Co. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Dino Anthony Ferrini of Westford, MA died Sunday, November 29, 2020. Visiting hours Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Private funeral service. Memorials may be made in his name to the charity of your choice
ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040.
