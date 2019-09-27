|
Gave completely of herself
to her family and community
LOWELL
Dolores A. (Dean) Green, 87, a lifelong resident of Lowell, residing on Christian Hill in the Centralville section, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of William R. "Bill" Green (deceased) with whom she shared almost 63 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell on September 25, 1931, Dolores was the eldest child of Edward R. and Marion C. (Walsh) Dean.
She was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro and retired from MIT Lincoln Laboratory in 1994.
Dolores was a communicant of St. Michael Parish, Lowell, where she greatly impacted many lives through her activities as Minister of Communion, CCD teacher, and member of the choir. In addition, Dolores supported Bill when thirty five years ago when he established an annual golf tournament that has distributed more than 285 college scholarships for deserving high school seniors.
Dolores was a Past President of the Alumnae Association of the Academy of Notre Dame and served on the D'Youville Foundation Board of Directors for several years.
Dolores leaves a daughter, Suellen Green and her husband Gerardo Perez Giusti of Cape Neddick, ME; a sister, Donna Brennan and her husband Daniel of Lowell; a brother, Edward Dean and Jean Dean of Lowell; and sisters-in-law, Ethel (Green) Hauze of Chelmsford and Barbara Green of Nashua, NH, several nieces and nephews, and dear friends, Tom and Pat White, Bob and Lois Cullen, Anne Travierso.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dolores was predeceased by her sister, Nancy (Dean) MacDougall and her husband, Jack, as well as her brothers-in-law Arthur, Gerald, Robert Green and sister-in-law Sheila (Green) Smith.
GREEN
Relatives and friends are invited to Dolores' Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street on Sunday from 2 until 5 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11 AM in St. Michael Church. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in her name may be made to: The Bill Green Scholarship Fund, ? St. Michael Church, 543 Bridge St., Lowell, MA 01850 or D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 27, 2019