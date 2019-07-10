|
|
longtime resident of Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD
Dolores C. (Murphy) Carroll, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Atrium at Drum Hill. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles F. "Chuck" Carroll who died in 2016.
She was born in Pittson, PA on February 17, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Francis and Grace (Smith) Murphy.
Dolores is survived by her children; Lorraine Nugent of Toms River, NJ, Joseph Denker of Asbury Park, NJ and John Denker of Lakeland, FL, and seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves her brother, John Benson of Union Beach, NJ. She was sadly predeceased by her sisters; Grace Rutan and Ellen Weidele. Dolores will be truly missed but never forgotten.
Carroll
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 8:30 to 10:30 am at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. Interment in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. alzmass.org. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Dolores C. (Murphy) Carroll
Published in Lowell Sun on July 10, 2019