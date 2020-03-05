|
Dolores "Dee" (Dubois) Giffin, age 66, of Dracut, MA., passed away peacefully, on Friday, February 28th, after an extended illness. She was predeceased by her husband Robert N. Giffin, with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.
She was born in Lowell, MA., on September 18, 1953, a daughter of the late Jeanette (Lessard) Dubois and Ernest J. Dubois. She was a 1971 graduate of St. Louis Academy in Lowell, MA.
Dee worked as an Office Administrative Assistant at the Committee for Public Counsel Services for 23 years, prior to her retirement in October, 2019. She enjoyed cooking and was the keeper of the secret family recipes. She loved sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family and beloved dog, Remy.
Dee is survived by her three daughters, Kelly Fitch and her husband Jeremy of Hudson, NH., Stacey Rancourt and her husband Timothy of Dracut, MA., Jamie Ayotte and her husband Aaron of Dracut, MA., four grandchildren, Kylie and Colin Fay of Hudson, NH., Wesley and Owen Rancourt of Dracut, MA; two step-grandchildren, Hailey and Charlotte Fitch of Lowell, MA; two sisters, Barbara Beaulieu and her husband Raymond of Nashua, NH., and Gail Bates and her husband Marty of Hudson, NH; two brothers, Richard Dubois and his wife Karen of Dracut, MA., and David Dubois of Sandown, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on SUNDAY, MARCH 8th, from 12NOON until 4PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her Funeral Service will take place at 4PM in the funeral home. Dee's private burial will take place in the Spring. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dee's memory to: , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham, MA. 01701. To leave an online condolence or message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2020