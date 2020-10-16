Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend
Westford
Dolores M. "Dodo" (Keenan) Haley, 91, of Westford, Massachusetts passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Dolores was the wife of the late Edward W. Haley (1999), who affectionately introduced her as his bride even after 46 years of marriage. She was the love of his life, and together they raised eight loving children.
Born in Lynn, Massachusetts, July 10, 1929, the daughter of the late Arthur J. and the late Mildred (Phinney) Keenan, she was a graduate of Keith Hall in Lowell, MA.
Dolores is survived by her children: Edward Haley and life partner, Greg Rider of New York City; Melanie Leone and her husband, Kelly of Lakewood Ranch, FL; Bobbi McCarthy and her husband, Justin of Westford, MA; Leslie Sweeney and her husband, William of Mattapoisett, MA; Heather Johanson and her husband, Gil of Louisburg, NC; Lisa Rossow and her husband, Scott of Hollister, MO; Keenan Haley and his wife, Tracy of Tyngsboro, MA; Paige Haley and Kimberly Rogers of Pepperell, MA; and her brother Arthur Keenan of Lake Havasu, Arizona.
"Dodo" is remembered as a rare and remarkable woman, as well as an exceptional Mom. She devoted her life to her family. She also leaves twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
Haley
Dolores was a devout parishioner of St. Catherine's Church in Westford, and a Celebration of her life will be held at a future date. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com
. As a tribute to Dolores, a donation can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101 to continue her dedication to her favorite charity. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL
