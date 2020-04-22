|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great-Grandmother, Sister
LOWELL
Dolores (Plourde) McGillicuddy, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died unexpectedly on April 19, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital, aged 77 years.
Born in Lowell, April 17, 1943, a daughter of the late Alfred and Rolande (Boucher) Plourde. Dolores was educated in the Lowell school system. She was the wife of Paul Pilato Sr., with whom she spent 51 years. In her younger years, she worked at the former Paris Shoe Company in Lowell. Later, Dolores was able to stay home and care for their children while Paul worked to provide for the family.
Dolores always looked forward to shopping outings with her daughter Mary, and having lunch with her best friends, Ann White and Joseph Pilato. She enjoyed playing Bingo, painting, coloring, making puzzles on the weekends with her Julius, sharing secrets with her granddaughter Julia, cuddling with her grandson Joshua, and doing late-night check-ins with her grandson Angelo. She loved being the one who got to say "yes", even when the parents said "no". An amazing mother and grandmother, time spent with her cherished grandchildren meant the world to her.
She is survived by two daughters, Theresa McGillicuddy, and Mary Silva and her husband Michael (with whom Dolores resided); three sons, Albert McGillicuddy and his partner Lisa Dehney, and Paul Pilato Jr., all of Lowell, and Donald McGillicuddy and his partner Mary Thibodeau of Nashua. Seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. A sister, Rose Hildreth and her husband Charles of Lowell, and two brothers, Robert Plourde of Tyngsborough, and Ernie Plourde, of Dracut; a brother-in-law, Benjamin Worthen, a sister-in-law, Judith Plourde, and a godchild, Tracy Lee Wallace. She was the mother of the late Raymond McGillicuddy, Joseph McGillicuddy and his late partner RoseMarie McDougal, and Cindy Rae McGillicuddy and her late partner Pedro Luna. She was the sister of the late Dorothy Young, Rolande "Tiger" Plourde, Theresa Maheu, Debbie McCabe, Doris Worthen, Thomas "Freddie" Young, Raymond Plourde, Ronald Plourde and Paul Plourde.
MCGILLICUDDY
Due to the current gathering restrictions, her Funeral Service was private. Friends may send sympathy or prayer cards to Paul Pilato Sr. or Mary Silva, 94 Seneca St., Lowell, MA 01852. Arrangements entrusted to the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit the family's life tribute page honoring Dolores at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 22, 2020